Storm warning issued for mountain regions of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan (MES) has issued a warning about increased avalanche risk in the country’s mountain regions. According to the ministry, from November 5 to November 7, due to recent and expected precipitation near Chon-Ashuu pass (kilometers 74–90 of Karakol—Enilchek highway), avalanches and snow drifts may occur.

Rescuers warn that road surfaces may become slippery, with icy conditions expected in some areas. Drivers are advised to keep an increased distance of up to 500 meters between vehicles, and travel in these areas may be temporarily restricted.

The MES urged drivers to replace summer tires with winter ones and carry essential supplies, including water, food, a first-aid kit, a shovel, and snow chains. The ministry recommends avoiding travel to mountain areas unless absolutely necessary.

In case of an emergency, the 24-hour hotline 112 is operational. Calls are free of charge.
