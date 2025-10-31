17:16
SCNS shuts down illegal currency exchange network at Dostuk checkpoint

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has uncovered and shut down a network of illegal currency exchange offices operating at Dostuk checkpoint in Osh, located on Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan border.

According to the SCNS, 116 currency exchange offices were identified in the surrounding area, 84 of which were operating without licenses.

Earlier, the SCNS, together with the Osh branch of the National Bank, had conducted inspections and imposed administrative penalties, including fines of 17,500 soms. However, despite these measures, illegal activities continued.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 2, Article 218 of the Criminal Code — «Illegal business and banking activities generating income on a particularly large scale.»

On October 26, large-scale searches were carried out, resulting in the seizure of significant amounts of cash, including:

  • 66,490,671 soms
  • $941,360
  • 3,635,527,600 Uzbek sums
  • 3,531,200 Kazakh tenge
  • 66,729,142 Russian rubles
  • 170 Tajik somoni
  • 29,890 Turkish lira
  • €23,361
  • 53,920.5 Chinese yuan

All exchange offices have been closed and sealed. Investigative actions are ongoing, and a legal assessment will be made based on the results of the investigation.
