15:42
USD 87.45
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan accedes to UN Convention on International Mediation

President Sadyr Japarov signed a law on Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the UN Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, adopted on December 20, 2018, in New York.

The document aims to simplify the recognition and enforcement of settlement agreements between companies and parties from different countries concluded through mediation—a peaceful settlement of disputes without court proceedings.

Kyrgyzstan has added a reservation: the convention will only apply in cases where the parties have voluntarily consented to its use.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to submit the instrument of accession to the UN Secretary-General, the depositary of the convention. The law will enter into force in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/349297/
views: 34
Print
Related
80th anniversary of UN: 80 komuz players perform on stage in Kyrgyzstan
All schools in Kyrgyzstan celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
Bishkek to celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
UN Human Rights Chief calls on Kyrgyzstan not to reinstate death penalty
President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies ILO Private Employment Agencies Convention
Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador leads international team to victory at UN Cup
Death penalty has no place in 2025 – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
Torture prevention seriously undermined by new law in Kyrgyzstan — UN
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstan supports peaceful future of Afghanistan at UN Security Council
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
31 October, Friday
15:37
Top students from Kyrgyz universities receive presidential scholarships Top students from Kyrgyz universities receive president...
15:33
Kyrgyzstan accedes to UN Convention on International Mediation
15:17
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
15:01
Sale of blood abroad banned, doctors required to work in public healthcare
14:41
Leader of OSCE PA election observation mission Claude Haagen to visit Bishkek