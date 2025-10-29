SCNS holds meeting to ensure stability before elections

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) held a meeting at the government’s plenipotentiary representative office in Issyk-Kul region. Measures to ensure socio-political stability and security during the preparation and holding of the early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) were discussed. The SCNS press center reported.

Representatives of the SCNS reminded participants of electoral legislation and the criminal penalties for violations, including voter bribery and interference in campaigning.

Particular attention was paid to security issues in public places. Citizens were urged to immediately report any illegal actions that could affect the electoral process.

Following the meeting, heads of local government bodies were instructed to carry out relevant work at the local level and strengthen cooperation with law enforcement agencies.