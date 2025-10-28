Suspects of inciting ethnic hatred detained in Bishkek

Suspects of inciting ethnic hatred have been detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to the press service, a video featuring a group of teenagers, containing statements aimed at inciting tribalism and ethnic hatred was shared on Kyrgyz social media.

«The incident was registered, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched. During the investigation, officers from the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration detained R.N., I.B., T.A., O.R., and B.K., all born in 2006. As part of the pre-trial proceedings, a forensic linguistic examination has been ordered, the results of which will determine the legality of actions of all individuals involved in the incident,» the statement reads.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs emphasizes that strict measures will be taken against any violators of the law in accordance with current legislation.

The police remind everyone that inciting hatred, tribalism, and any form of discrimination based on nationality or region are criminal offenses.