Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will attend the C5+1 meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the United States, which will take place on November 6 in Washington. The press secretary of the President of Kyrgyzstan confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

«The invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to the next meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the United States, addressed to Sadyr Japarov, was received and accepted with gratitude. The presidential administration is working to prepare for the head of state’s working visit to the United States,» Askat Alagozov said.

The C5+1 meeting (Central Asia and the United States) is a platform for discussing regional security, economic cooperation, and international policy.
