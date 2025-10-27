Japan Days held in Osh city

The Embassy of Japan in the Kyrgyz Republic, together with the JICA office and the Kyrgyz Republic — Japan Center for Human Development (KRJC), held Japan Days in Osh city on October 17–18.

On the first day, the Osh State University hosted a screening of the Japanese film Miracles Nearby, presented by the Japan Foundation and intended for students studying the Japanese language.

That evening, Ooedodaiko Japanese drum ensemble gave a solo concert at the Sultan Ibraimov Osh National Drama Theater, attended by representatives of the Osh regional administration and City Hall.

The second day featured a Japanese Culture Day at Osh State University. The program opened with another performance by Ooedodaiko, followed by a concert by a JICA volunteer group, who performed traditional Japanese dances to the folk songs Nanchu Soran Bushi and Hanagasa Ondo. The volunteers also played several pieces on komuz, a traditional Kyrgyz instrument.

Students of Osh State University studying Japanese performed a Japanese cover version of the song Winged Swings and a Japanese dance. The band Sushi Barmak performed songs from Japanese anime, encouraging the audience to sing along and creating a warm, friendly atmosphere. The program concluded with demonstrations by the Kendo Federation.

In addition to the concert program, visitors were able to explore traditional Japanese culture in the university foyer, where JICA volunteers and KRJC staff offered interactive experiences in calligraphy, yukata dressing (summer kimono), origami, and traditional Japanese games.

A Japanese language corner also allowed guests to immerse themselves in the world of the Japanese language. In his welcome remarks at both the concert and the Japan Culture Day, Hiroyuki Suzuki, Counselor of the Embassy of Japan, expressed hope that the event would further strengthen the friendship between Japan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as with the southern capital, and that these warm relations would continue to flourish in the future.