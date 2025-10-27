11:21
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit

Donald Trump invited Central Asian leaders to Washington for the C5+1 summit, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan reported.

The White House chief invited the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to the Central Asia — US summit (C5+1 format) in Washington. The meeting will take place on November 6.

This will be the second summit in this format. The first was held in 2023 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. At that time, Joe Biden was the U.S. leader.

Previously, the U.S. Department of State announced that Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gore and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau would visit Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on October 26-30. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan later reported that the talks would focus on regional and bilateral issues in relations between Astana and Washington, as well as regional security, trade, economy, and deepening cooperation in the C5+1 format.
