Loan to repay CASA-1000 debt: President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies contract

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has ratified the financial agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the European Investment Bank for CASA-1000 project, signed in May 2025.

The document provides for additional financing of Central Asia—South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000).

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to notify the European Investment Bank that all domestic procedures required for the contract’s entry into force have been completed.

The law will take effect in 10 days after its official publication.

CASA-1000 is a regional initiative aimed at exporting electricity through the interconnection of Central and South Asian power systems, enabling Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to supply electricity to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Launched in 2018, the project is designed to transmit 1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity from the region to high-demand energy markets in South Asia by building new power transmission infrastructure.

As part of CASA-1000, Kyrgyzstan is constructing a 500-kilovolt transmission line and related infrastructure connected to Datka substation.