Kyrgyzstan takes €9 million loan to settle CASA-1000 debt

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has ratified a contract between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the Additional Financing of Central Asia—South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000).

The funds will be used to repay outstanding debts for completed work on CASA-1000 project. Construction costs exceeded initial estimates, resulting in a total debt of $40 million. Part of this amount was covered by other loans, leaving a balance of $8.7 million, which the EIB has agreed to finance.

The €9 million loan is provided for 29 years at an annual interest rate of 3.662 percent, with an 8-year grace period.

Ministry of Energy representatives noted that all work on the CASA-1000 project in Kyrgyzstan has been completed. Electricity exports are expected to begin in 2027, after preparation is finalized in other participating countries.