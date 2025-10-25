Bishkek to host Kimchi Festival

The Bishkek City Hall invites residents and guests of the capital to the annual Korean Kimchi Festival, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Kyrgyz Republic. The City Hall’s press service reported.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste Korean street food, try on traditional costumes, and learn about Korean culture and traditions.

The event will take place on the alley in front of the Kurmanjan Datka monument from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (the official part will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.) on October 25.