11:08
USD 87.45
EUR 101.52
RUB 1.08
English

Bishkek to host Kimchi Festival

The Bishkek City Hall invites residents and guests of the capital to the annual Korean Kimchi Festival, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Kyrgyz Republic. The City Hall’s press service reported.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste Korean street food, try on traditional costumes, and learn about Korean culture and traditions.

The event will take place on the alley in front of the Kurmanjan Datka monument from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (the official part will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.) on October 25.
link: https://24.kg/english/348525/
views: 117
Print
Related
Korean company to help Bishkek reduce carbon emissions
Employment Center sends another group of Kyrgyzstanis to work in Korea
Bishkek Travel Fest Youth Tourism Festival underway in capital
Altyn Komuz International Aitysh Festival held in Bishkek
Kyrgyz artisans win prizes at crafts festival in Uzbekistan
Bishkek to host International Dance Festival United Dance Weekend
Bishkek to host Youth Tourism Festival
Laboratory of New Kyrgyz Words Festival to be held in Bishkek
Bishkek to host Urban Night Fest 2025 Technology and Innovation Festival
10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
EU sanctions against Russia: Banks from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan included in list EU sanctions against Russia: Banks from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan included in list
EBRD could lend up to $1.5 billion for construction of hydro plant in Kyrgyzstan EBRD could lend up to $1.5 billion for construction of hydro plant in Kyrgyzstan
25 October, Saturday
10:21
Bishkek to host Kimchi Festival Bishkek to host Kimchi Festival
10:16
Gulnura Tashtanbekova wins bronze at U23 World Wrestling Championships
10:09
Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified
10:05
80th anniversary of UN: 80 komuz players perform on stage in Kyrgyzstan
09:55
Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek
24 October, Friday
20:30
Sadyr Japarov and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao visit Ala-Archa Park