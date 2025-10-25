Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the Law «On the Ratification of the Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and China.»

According to the document, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the depositary — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China — of the completion of domestic procedures required for the treaty’s entry into force.

The Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) approved the law on September 24, 2025.