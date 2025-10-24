Online registration of Kyrgyzstanis to work at Volkswagen plant begins

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan announced the start of online registration for citizens of Kyrgyzstan to work at Volkswagen Bratislava plant in Slovakia.

Employment quotas for 50 people for Kyrgyzstan are provided under a cooperation agreement with the Slovak agency INDEX NOSLUS.

The plant is inviting Kyrgyzstanis up to 50 years old to apply for positions of operators and production workers. Salaries start at €1,472 per month.

The release states that registration will automatically close once the number of candidates reaches 200.