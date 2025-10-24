16:29
Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index — Sadyr Japarov

On October 24, Bishkek hosted a meeting of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies, attended by President Sadyr Japarov and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

During the meeting, the head of state noted that Kyrgyzstan is one of the few countries in the region to have adopted a law on virtual assets and to be building a consistent state policy in this field.

«A dynamic virtual asset market is taking shape in our country. The number of licensed participants is growing, the regulatory framework is strengthening, and new infrastructure initiatives are emerging. Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in the Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index and confidently leads in Central Asia,» President Japarov said.

Following his remarks, Farkhat Iminov, head of the Secretariat of the National Council, delivered a report on the adoption of the law on virtual assets, the introduction of the concepts of a «state cryptocurrency reserve» and «state cryptocurrency mining.»
