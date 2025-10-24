President authorizes Cabinet to restructure loans without Parliament’s approval

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree amending the document regulating the procedure for making and implementing decisions on the distribution of expenditures from the national budget, the Social Fund, and the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund.

According to the decree, new provisions have been added to the document regarding the restructuring of budget loans and the provision of state guarantees to national economic entities. These measures will be implemented without the approval of the relevant committee of the Parliament.

Furthermore, the Cabinet of Ministers is required to amend the current year’s national budget by November 30, 2025, and submit it for approval after the formation of a new Parliament. The government must also submit a report to the parliamentary committee on the implementation of decisions made in accordance with the decree.

The amendments are aimed at accelerating the distribution of budget funds and ensuring state support for socially significant areas and enterprises in the face of current economic challenges.