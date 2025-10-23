12:36
Korean company to help Bishkek reduce carbon emissions

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with a delegation from South Korea’s K-water company, led by Vice President Han Seong-Yong. The City Hall reported.

According to the municipality, the two sides discussed the implementation of a joint project aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and restoring the urban environment.

«Bishkek is expanding its budget and actively developing infrastructure, yet many challenges remain that require comprehensive solutions. We hope that joint initiatives and project implementation will allow us to apply Korea’s successful experience in our city,» the mayor said.

Following the talks, the Bishkek City Hall and the Korea Water Resources Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation under the project for Bishkek’s urban renewal and carbon emission reduction.

The document outlines a set of measures to minimize the city’s carbon footprint, including the replacement of conventional fuels with eco-friendly energy sources, installation of drinking water supply systems, biogas recovery from wastewater treatment facilities, and the introduction of technologies to detect and prevent gas pipeline leaks.
