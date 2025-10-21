SCNS detains customs inspectors of Bishkek FEZ

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) explained the reasons for the detention of customs inspectors working at Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ).

According to the SCNS, customs officers systematically received cash payments of 3,000-5,000 soms from foreign trade participants, along with declarations, logbooks, and other documents, after which they immediately placed them in their uniform pockets.

On October 15, the following people were detained as part of a criminal case under Article 342 (Bribe-taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic:

Lieutenant Colonel K.D.D., Chief Inspector of the Customs Clearance Center at the Bishkek FEZ Customs;

Major A.M.A., Senior Inspector of the Customs Clearance Center at the Bishkek FEZ Customs;

Captain A.M.A., Senior Inspector of the Customs Clearance Center at the Bishkek FEZ Customs;

Major T.Zh.A., Inspector of the Customs Clearance Center of the Bishkek FEZ Customs;

Major N.N.M., Inspector of the Customs Service Center of the Bishkek FEZ Customs.

The detainees have been taken into custody until November 23.

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic continues its criminal investigation to identify all persons involved in this persistent corruption scheme within the Customs Service.