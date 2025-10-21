Lawyer detained in Osh region on fraud charges

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a lawyer from the Osh Regional Bar Association on suspicion of extorting money from a defendant’s father. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the investigation, the lawyer — identified by the initials Zh.K.T. and working at the Nookat District Court — allegedly deceived the defendant’s father by claiming he could influence the judges and secure a favorable verdict in exchange for 110,000 soms.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case on October 15 under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The following day, the lawyer was detained while receiving the money and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.

The SCNS reminded that such cases damage not only the reputation of the legal system but also undermine public trust in the country’s judicial institutions.