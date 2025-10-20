Kyrgyzstan exports 4.2 tons of gold worth $446.6 million

Kyrgyzstan exported 4.2 tons of gold for $446.6 million from January to August 2025. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

In the last month of summer, the country shipped a total of 415.9 kilograms of gold, of which 229 kilograms went to the UK worth $24.7 million and 186.8 kilograms to Switzerland worth $20.5 million.

In the first eight months of this year, gold was exported to the following countries:

Switzerland — 2.5 tons for $267.5 million;

The UK — 1.6 tons for $167.2 million;

Malaysia — 100 kilograms for $10.7 million;

Turkey — 10.6 kilograms for $1 million.

During the specified period of 2025, the Kyrgyz Republic exported 4.4 tons less gold than during the same period last year.