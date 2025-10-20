Eldar Attokurov appointed Director of National Library

Eldar Attokurov has been appointed Director of the Alykul Osmonov National Library. The corresponding order was signed by Mirbek Mambetaliev, Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry’s press service reported.

He was born on June 21, 1977, in Talas district of Talas region. He holds a university degree.

In 2002 and 2009, he earned degrees from the Bishkek Humanitarian University in Bibliography and Library Science, and Finance and Credit. In 2009, he completed his master’s degree in Turkic Studies at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University.

He also completed his postgraduate studies at the K. Karasaev Bishkek State University (Philosophy) and a master’s degree in International Project Management at the K. Dikambaev Diplomatic Academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He served as CEO of Kiyal state-owned enterprise, deputy chief of staff of the government, and head of the department for organizational and inspection work and regional development. He was a chief specialist in the Department of Professional Education of the Ministry of Education and Science and delivered lectures at universities.