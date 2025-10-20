11:07
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

Eldar Attokurov appointed Director of National Library

Eldar Attokurov has been appointed Director of the Alykul Osmonov National Library. The corresponding order was signed by Mirbek Mambetaliev, Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry’s press service reported.

He was born on June 21, 1977, in Talas district of Talas region. He holds a university degree.

In 2002 and 2009, he earned degrees from the Bishkek Humanitarian University in Bibliography and Library Science, and Finance and Credit. In 2009, he completed his master’s degree in Turkic Studies at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University.

He also completed his postgraduate studies at the K. Karasaev Bishkek State University (Philosophy) and a master’s degree in International Project Management at the K. Dikambaev Diplomatic Academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He served as CEO of Kiyal state-owned enterprise, deputy chief of staff of the government, and head of the department for organizational and inspection work and regional development. He was a chief specialist in the Department of Professional Education of the Ministry of Education and Science and delivered lectures at universities.
link: https://24.kg/english/347744/
views: 125
Print
Related
New mayor appointed in Kara-Balta city
New General Director of Tourism Development Support Fund appointed
New Head of EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan appointed
Roza Mamyrbaeva appointed Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs Department
Sadyr Japarov makes defense appointments
Nurgazy Asylbekov appointed Mayor of Talas
Magomed Musaev appointed advisor to head of Asian Wrestling Federation
New Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Zarina Chimyrova appointed head of Tokmak's Department of Culture
President of Kyrgyzstan grants his advisor Koichiev special status
Popular
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
COVID-19: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases reported in Germany COVID-19: Sharp rise in coronavirus cases reported in Germany
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems
20 October, Monday
10:55
Aisuluu Tynybekova becomes Ambassador for 6th World Nomad Games Aisuluu Tynybekova becomes Ambassador for 6th World No...
10:38
Teenager killed in road accident in center of Bishkek
10:28
Eldar Attokurov appointed Director of National Library
10:18
Tourist train from Germany arrives in Bishkek
10:13
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
18 October, Saturday
18:12
Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production
18:04
Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region