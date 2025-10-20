11:06
Tourist train from Germany arrives in Bishkek

A tourist train from the German tour operator Lernidee Erlebnisreisen GmbH arrived in Bishkek. The press service of NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

Tourists from Europe and the United States came to Kyrgyzstan to experience the country’s natural beauty, history, culture, and hospitality.

The carrier organized a ceremony with an ethnic buffet, national music, and a cultural program.

According to Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, while eight tourist trains were organized in 2024, this number increased to ten in 2025.

This demonstrates the interest of foreign travelers in the country and the development of rail tourism, the statement says.
