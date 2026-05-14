Talks with EU on lifting sanctions against KR: Cabinet expects positive results

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said negotiations are underway with the leadership of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union regarding the lifting of sanctions imposed on Kyrgyz banks. He made the statement while inspecting state construction projects.

According to him, both he and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Daniyar Amangeldiev remain in contact with foreign partners, and there is a possibility of achieving positive results.

Adylbek Kasymaliev described the sanctions imposed on Kyrgyz banks as unfair and stressed that Kyrgyzstan is not helping Russia circumvent sanctions. He added that there are no concrete facts proving such violations.

Recall, amid suspicions of evasion of sanctions against Russia, companies from several countries, including Kyrgyzstan, have come under restrictions imposed by the European Union and the United States.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan repeatedly stated that the sanctions against its banks were unfounded. Speaking at the United Nations in 2025, President Sadyr Japarov criticized Western restrictions against the republic. He described the sanctions as interference in the country’s internal affairs and pressure hindering the development of an emerging economy.