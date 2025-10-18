08:50
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

Active member of Kamchi Kolbaev's crime group detained in Kyrgyzstan

An active member of an organized crime group, part of the inner circle of liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, has been detained.

According to the press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), citizen S.D.O., previously convicted of serious crimes, was detained. According to operational data, he maintained ties to criminal organizations in foreign countries and had ambitions to achieve a high position in the criminal hierarchy, including the status of a «criminal lord.»

During his arrest and investigation, S.D.O. had in possession a firearm—a Makarov pistol—and 4.57 grams of a narcotic substance of plant origin.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 283 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues without intent to sell). The seized weapon and drug have been sent for examination.

Investigative authorities are also investigating the detainee’s involvement in illegal arms trafficking and other crimes.

S.D.O. has been placed in the SCNS’s temporary detention facility. Investigative measures are underway to establish the detainee’s possible connections and role in criminal activities.
link: https://24.kg/english/347637/
views: 122
Print
Related
Head of Nookat district suspected of illegal sale of land
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains organizers of illegal lottery
Former Deputy Chief of Parliament’s office detained on extortion charges
Director of LLC detained for fraud with forest land in Issyk-Kul region
SCNS detains Osh native for threats and extortion
KSMA lecturer caught red-handed when taking bribe in Bishkek
Double murder in Ak-Ordo: Suspect detained
Ex-kindergarten director, Education Department employees detained in Toktogul
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Individuals wanted by Interpol detained
Psych hospital deputy chief doctor detained over 500,000 soms bribery attempt
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects
Kyrgyzstan plans to revoke ratification of Protocol on Death Penalty Abolition Kyrgyzstan plans to revoke ratification of Protocol on Death Penalty Abolition
18 October, Saturday
08:39
Kyrgyzstanis play 2 matches at Beach Volleyball World Championships in Mexico Kyrgyzstanis play 2 matches at Beach Volleyball World...
08:34
Threat to schoolchildren: Bishkek police issue official statement
08:27
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers 11 candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh (list)
08:08
Head of municipal inspectorate Taalaybekov summoned to prosecutor's office
08:02
Active member of Kamchi Kolbaev's crime group detained in Kyrgyzstan
17 October, Friday
20:57
Attempt to smuggle meat and livestock to Tajikistan foiled in Batken region
20:50
Cabinet Chairman presents awards for contribution to electoral reform
20:35
Cabinet discusses stability of fuel supplies to domestic market of Kyrgyzstan
20:28
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
16:53
Kamchybek Tashiev attends meeting of Council of Heads of CIS Security Services