Active member of Kamchi Kolbaev's crime group detained in Kyrgyzstan

An active member of an organized crime group, part of the inner circle of liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, has been detained.

According to the press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), citizen S.D.O., previously convicted of serious crimes, was detained. According to operational data, he maintained ties to criminal organizations in foreign countries and had ambitions to achieve a high position in the criminal hierarchy, including the status of a «criminal lord.»

During his arrest and investigation, S.D.O. had in possession a firearm—a Makarov pistol—and 4.57 grams of a narcotic substance of plant origin.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 283 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues without intent to sell). The seized weapon and drug have been sent for examination.

Investigative authorities are also investigating the detainee’s involvement in illegal arms trafficking and other crimes.

S.D.O. has been placed in the SCNS’s temporary detention facility. Investigative measures are underway to establish the detainee’s possible connections and role in criminal activities.