13:10
USD 87.45
EUR 101.72
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan's CEC to spend 700 million soms on parliamentary elections

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has approved the cost estimate for the preparation and holding of the early parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 30. The total cost is 700 million soms.

According to the commission, 382.7 million soms are allocated for the CEC’s own expenses, including purchasing equipment, preparing information materials, training commission members, and paying salaries.

At least 259.2 million soms will be allocated to district election commissions, and 58 million — for organizing voting for Kyrgyzstanis residing abroad.

Overall, more than 25,000 people are planned to be involved in the electoral process—members of 2,622 precinct election commissions and 30 district election commissions.
link: https://24.kg/english/347397/
views: 87
Print
Related
2025 Elections: Central Election Commission warns of potential scammers
2025 Elections: CEC to spend nearly 18 million soms on printing services
Kyrgyzstanis abroad urged to actively vote in upcoming parliamentary elections
2025 Elections: Over 87 million soms to be spent on paper for ballot printing
Early parliamentary elections to cost Kyrgyzstan about 800 million soms
2025 Elections: 100 polling stations to be opened abroad for Kyrgyzstanis
Only three parties apply to participate in Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary elections
Sadyr Japarov: Parliamentary seats no longer sold for $1 million
Kyrgyzstan’ CEC publishes map of electoral districts for upcoming elections
Sadyr Japarov sets early parliamentary elections for November 30
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
16 October, Thursday
12:54
Cabinet of Ministers imposes moratorium on licensing private driving schools Cabinet of Ministers imposes moratorium on licensing pr...
12:49
Kyrgyzstan's CEC to spend 700 million soms on parliamentary elections
12:38
Kyrgyzstan receives equipment for digital forensics, infrastructure protection
12:28
Hajj 2026: SDMK announces pilgrims uniform design competition
12:20
Over 6,000 residents legalize their land plots in Bishkek's Leninsky district