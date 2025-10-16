Kyrgyzstan's CEC to spend 700 million soms on parliamentary elections

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has approved the cost estimate for the preparation and holding of the early parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 30. The total cost is 700 million soms.

According to the commission, 382.7 million soms are allocated for the CEC’s own expenses, including purchasing equipment, preparing information materials, training commission members, and paying salaries.

At least 259.2 million soms will be allocated to district election commissions, and 58 million — for organizing voting for Kyrgyzstanis residing abroad.

Overall, more than 25,000 people are planned to be involved in the electoral process—members of 2,622 precinct election commissions and 30 district election commissions.