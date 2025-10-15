15:11
Suspect in Aisuluu murder confesses to killing pregnant woman

Aisuluu murder suspect Kumarbek Abdyrov confessed to raping and subsequently killing a pregnant woman. A Ministry of Internal Affairs’ representative announced during a live broadcast on ELTR channel.

On March 14, 2011, the Sokuluk district police department received information that a woman’s body had been found in a field along the road to Kuntuu village. The victim was identified as A.Zh.Zh., born in 1989, who had been reported missing after leaving her home in Bishkek on February 12, 2011.

The investigation revealed that Kumarbek Abdyrov raped and killed her. The woman was eight months pregnant.

Earlier, he also confessed to the strangling Kamila Duishebaeva in 2014, a case that remained unsolved for 11 years.

In late September, 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva was brutally murdered in Issyk-Kul region. A man, 41, with a previous conviction has been detained as a suspect. The investigation established that the suspect took the girl to an apple orchard near Azamat beach in the village of Zhenish, where at around 1 p.m., he assaulted and raped her. He then strangled her near the village of Kadzhi-Sai in Ton district.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed to 24.kg news agency that Kumarbek confessed to the murder of 17-year-old Aisuluu during interrogation.
link: https://24.kg/english/347289/
views: 87
