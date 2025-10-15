Aisuluu's killer confesses to another crime – strangling Kamila 11 years ago

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed to 24.kg news agency that 41-year-old Kumarbek A. confessed during interrogation to the murder of 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva, as well as to previous crimes, including the strangling of Kamila Duishebaeva in 2014.

Photo Kamila killed 11 years ago

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs press service, the Main Criminal Investigation Department is conducting the investigation. The suspect, who has multiple previous convictions, allegedly acted in collusion and used forged documents to conceal his crimes.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ timeline, the first incident involving Kumarbek was a robbery in 2006. He reportedly confessed to the murder of an unidentified woman in 2011 and to an attempted murder in 2015.

As for Kamila Duishebaeva, the suspect claims to have committed another violent murder three days after her death. According to investigators, Kumarbek pointed to locations where the bodies of previous victims had been found.

Kamila Duishebaeva’s body was found in 2014 in a cemetery in the village of Baitik; an autopsy revealed she had been strangled with a scarf. Until now, the case remained unsolved.

In late September, 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva was brutally murdered in Issyk-Kul region. A man, 41, with a previous conviction has been detained as a suspect. The investigation established that the suspect took the girl to an apple orchard near Azamat beach in the village of Zhenish, where at around 1 p.m., he assaulted and raped her. He then strangled her near the village of Kadzhi-Sai in Ton district.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges citizens to rely only on official information, as rumors and unconfirmed stories are actively spreading online.

The investigation is ongoing.