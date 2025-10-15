Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 1.24 trillion soms in first nine months of 2025

According to preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product for the period from January to September 2025 amounted to 1,240.5 trillion soms. Compared to the same period in 2024, it increased by 10 percent, the National Statistical Committee reported.

GDP growth slowed slightly in September, reaching 11 percent in the first eight months of 2025.

According to the National Statistical Committee, the service sector accounted for 50 percent of total GDP, commodity production for 34.7 percent, and net taxes on products for 15.3 percent.

The main sectors that drove industrial production growth compared to January to September 2024 were: pharmaceutical production (2.3 times); food products, including beverages; and tobacco products (40.1 percent); rubber, plastic products, and construction materials (by 31.8 percent).

Consumer price and tariff growth in January—September 2025, compared to December 2024, reached 5.5 percent. In annual terms, inflation for the first nine months was 8.4 percent. Its growth has slowed, reaching 9.5 percent for the first eight months.