10:27
Head of Nookat district suspected of illegal sale of land

An investigation into a criminal case opened under «Corruption» Article of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan has uncovered a corruption scheme involving the former head of Kok-Zhar rural municipality (currently the head of Nookat district in Osh region), Ch.E., and the owners of large land plots, O.S. and Zh.T. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to the press service, the investigation established that Ch.E., in collusion with the aforementioned individuals, illegally organized the division of large land plots into smaller ones and their subsequent sale under the guise of providing the land for individual housing construction. The plots were subsequently sold to individuals for the construction of residential buildings.

As a result, large-scale illegal housing construction was carried out on the lands of Kok-Zhar rural area, particularly on plot No. 172. Due to illegal actions, the fertile soil of agricultural land was damaged, and the damage caused to the state exceeded 2 billion soms.

The Investigative Service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek detained 43-year-old Ch.E. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.

An investigation is currently underway to establish Ch.E.’s involvement in similar facts.

A total of 12 individuals have been charged in the case and remanded in custody by court order. The investigation is ongoing.
