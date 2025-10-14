15:33
List of government agencies authorized to conduct inspections expanded

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved changes to the list of government agencies authorized to conduct inspections of local government bodies and business entities.

The decision was made to clarify and improve the current inspection procedures and align them with the new executive branch structures.

The list of agencies authorized to conduct inspections now includes:

  • The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation;
  • The Veterinary and Phytosanitary Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

These agencies will be able to exercise oversight in their areas of responsibility, from the safety of animal and plant products to the quality of educational and scientific programs.
