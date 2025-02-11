State Agency of Physical Culture and Sports established in Kyrgyzstan

The State Agency of Physical Culture and Sports under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has been established on the basis of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports under the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic. The decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

«The establishment of an independent state body for physical culture and sports will allow concentrating powers and resources for the effective development of this sector, ensuring the continuity of programs, development of sports infrastructure, and also ensuring proper international representation of the country’s interests in this field,» the document says.