12:57
USD 86.46
EUR 93.37
RUB 1.03
English

De-bureaucratization of agencies: Legal entities liquidation to be simplified

The first meeting of the interdepartmental commission for monitoring the implementation of the presidential decree on de-bureaucratization of the civil service system was held.

According to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, creation of an effective public administration system is under the close control of the authorities.

He recalled that it is necessary to eliminate bureaucratic barriers that negatively affect the organization of the work of officials as much as possible.

Key areas of work on de-bureaucratization have been identified, aimed at:

  • Accelerating the processes of making management decisions;
  • Active implementation of modern digital solutions;
  • Elimination of duplication of functions;
  • Liquidation of ineffective and duplicating structures.

Justice Minister Ayaz Bayetov presented the first package of decisions on 45 issues, which includes 36 draft regulatory legal acts and about 10 systemic instructions.

He noted that the proposed measures cover a wide range of issues affecting both the activities of government agencies and the interaction of citizens and businesses with the state.

Key proposals for de-bureaucratization included in the package:

  • Legislative stability: consolidation of a rule limiting the frequency of amendments to 18 codes of the Kyrgyz Republic to once a year, which is intended to ensure legislative stability and predictability for business.
  • Simplification of the liquidation of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs.
  • Outsourcing of individual functions, for example, issues of outsourcing the implementation of calendar vaccinations and the provision of services in the field of cancer treatment, issues of enforcement of court decisions.
  • Rational use of public resources: settlement of the issue of the efficient use of resources of public authorities not involved in work on a permanent basis.
  • Reduction of paperwork: phased introduction of the practice of obtaining certificates and information from government agencies only through Tunduk system, starting with citizens under 50 (from April 14), as well as a ban on demanding information by government agencies, in particular certificates, already at the disposal of other government agencies (introduced in stages, through the mutual connection of databases of different departments);
  • Accelerated digitalization of court proceedings, in civil and administrative cases.

Adylbek Kasymaliev proposed considering the possibility of simplifying the procedure for obtaining licenses and permits within the framework of the following packages of measures. He also emphasized the importance of citizen participation in the discussion of procedures requiring de-bureaucratization, and called for active interaction with the public.
link: https://24.kg/english/324094/
views: 134
Print
Related
Up to 12 billion soms of budget funds not used by government agencies annually
State Agency of Physical Culture and Sports established in Kyrgyzstan
Digital Development Ministry proposes to create new state institution
State Agency for Land Resources created in Kyrgyzstan
Status of State Agency for Investments Promotion and Export of Kyrgyzstan raised
New head of State Agency for Local Government Affairs appointed
Popular
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
27 March, Thursday
12:51
Kyrgyzstan plans to build six substations in 2025 Kyrgyzstan plans to build six substations in 2025
12:26
CEC terminates powers of Bishkek City Council deputy Amantur Musagul uulu
12:11
First EU-Central Asia summit to be held in Samarkand
12:01
Bloggers detained in Jalal-Abad placed under house arrest
11:44
De-bureaucratization of agencies: Legal entities liquidation to be simplified