De-bureaucratization of agencies: Legal entities liquidation to be simplified

The first meeting of the interdepartmental commission for monitoring the implementation of the presidential decree on de-bureaucratization of the civil service system was held.

According to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, creation of an effective public administration system is under the close control of the authorities.

He recalled that it is necessary to eliminate bureaucratic barriers that negatively affect the organization of the work of officials as much as possible.

Key areas of work on de-bureaucratization have been identified, aimed at:

Accelerating the processes of making management decisions;

Active implementation of modern digital solutions;

Elimination of duplication of functions;

Liquidation of ineffective and duplicating structures.

Justice Minister Ayaz Bayetov presented the first package of decisions on 45 issues, which includes 36 draft regulatory legal acts and about 10 systemic instructions.

He noted that the proposed measures cover a wide range of issues affecting both the activities of government agencies and the interaction of citizens and businesses with the state.

Key proposals for de-bureaucratization included in the package:

Legislative stability: consolidation of a rule limiting the frequency of amendments to 18 codes of the Kyrgyz Republic to once a year, which is intended to ensure legislative stability and predictability for business.

Simplification of the liquidation of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs.

Outsourcing of individual functions, for example, issues of outsourcing the implementation of calendar vaccinations and the provision of services in the field of cancer treatment, issues of enforcement of court decisions.

Rational use of public resources: settlement of the issue of the efficient use of resources of public authorities not involved in work on a permanent basis.

Reduction of paperwork: phased introduction of the practice of obtaining certificates and information from government agencies only through Tunduk system, starting with citizens under 50 (from April 14), as well as a ban on demanding information by government agencies, in particular certificates, already at the disposal of other government agencies (introduced in stages, through the mutual connection of databases of different departments);

Accelerated digitalization of court proceedings, in civil and administrative cases.

Adylbek Kasymaliev proposed considering the possibility of simplifying the procedure for obtaining licenses and permits within the framework of the following packages of measures. He also emphasized the importance of citizen participation in the discussion of procedures requiring de-bureaucratization, and called for active interaction with the public.