Up to 12 billion soms of budget funds not used by government agencies annually

During the board meeting of the Presidential Administration, Deputy Head of the Department of Control over Execution of Decisions of the President and Cabinet of Ministers, Kazybek Moldazhiev, presented a report on problems with the use of budget funds by government agencies.

According to him, from 10 to 12 billion soms remained unused annually in the period from 2022 to 2024. He called the situation unacceptable, given the considerable efforts to increase the budget.

The official emphasized that the problem has become chronic for a number of government agencies, including the Academy of Sciences, the Customs Service and regional development funds. The use of the allocated funds by Kyrgyzstandard, the State Agency for Land Resources and the Judicial Department in 2024 amounted to only 41-62 percent.

The main reasons, according to him, are related to the poor quality of planning, failures in public procurement procedures, delays in examinations and refusals of contractors. The issue is especially acute with regional development funds, where even with an increase in funding in 2024, their use reached only 77 percent.

In conclusion, the official said that control over the use of budget funds will be strengthened, and tough measures will be taken against ineffective managers.