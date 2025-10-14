Suspect in double murder in Ak-Ordo killed while attempting to escape

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported the elimination of a suspect in double murder committed in Ak-Ordo residential area of Bishkek.

Earlier, police officers detained I.S., 19, on suspicion of committing the serious crime.

Today, during investigative actions in Kemin district of Chui region, the detainee attempted to escape.

«Law enforcement officers, acting in accordance with the law and guided by Articles 45 and 46 of the Law ‘On Service in Law Enforcement Agencies,’ used their service firearms,» the ministry said in a statement.

As a result of the gunshot wound, I.S. died.

An internal investigation has been launched, and its findings will be announced later.

On the night of October 3, the bodies of a man, 34, and his sister, 38, were found in a house on Yntymak Street in Ak-Ordo residential area. According to a forensic report, the man sustained 18 stab wounds, and the woman — 11.

The deceased man had three children; his wife is expecting a baby. She identified the suspect.

Saparmurat Ilyazov was apprehended thanks to Safe Country facial recognition system and he confessed to the crime.