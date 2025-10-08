Double murder in Ak-Ordo: Suspect detained

Police detained a suspect in a double murder in Ak-Ordo residential area that occurred on the night of October 3. Law enforcement agencies reported.

The suspect was born in 2006. According to media reports, his arrest was made thanks to an anonymous tip.

It was previously reported that a murder occurred in a house on Yntymak Street in Ak-Ordo residential area on the night of October 3. Surveillance footage shows the suspect, and his cap was found at the scene.

He broke into the house and killed a man, 34, and his sister, 36.