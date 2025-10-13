The Tolomush Okeev National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm plans to purchase professional film equipment. A corresponding application has been posted on the state procurement portal.

The Department of Cinematography announced a procurement request for professional filmmaking and lighting equipment, including cameras, lenses, lighting fixtures, tripods, and equipment for camera control, editing, and security.

The planned amount is 118,379 million soms.

The procurement is being conducted using an unlimited, two-package method with standard bid evaluation.

Bids will be accepted until October 27, 2025.