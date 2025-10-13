Former Deputy Chief of Parliament’s office detained on extortion charges

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the detention of former Deputy Head of the Zhogorku Kenesh office K.B.Sh. and citizen A.T.N. on suspicion of extorting $200,000.

According to the SCNS, investigative and operational measures revealed that the individuals, acting in collusion, gained the trust of a business representative and extorted money, falsely claiming to have ties with SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev.

The suspects fraudulently obtained $200,000, promising to halt a criminal case allegedly initiated by the SCNS.

On October 10, following investigative measures, K.B.Sh. and A.T.N. were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS pretrial detention center.

Investigation is ongoing.