14:26
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

Former Deputy Chief of Parliament’s office detained on extortion charges

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the detention of former Deputy Head of the Zhogorku Kenesh office K.B.Sh. and citizen A.T.N. on suspicion of extorting $200,000.

According to the SCNS, investigative and operational measures revealed that the individuals, acting in collusion, gained the trust of a business representative and extorted money, falsely claiming to have ties with SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev.

The suspects fraudulently obtained $200,000, promising to halt a criminal case allegedly initiated by the SCNS.

On October 10, following investigative measures, K.B.Sh. and A.T.N. were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS pretrial detention center.

Investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/346972/
views: 144
Print
Related
Director of LLC detained for fraud with forest land in Issyk-Kul region
SCNS detains Osh native for threats and extortion
KSMA lecturer caught red-handed when taking bribe in Bishkek
Double murder in Ak-Ordo: Suspect detained
Ex-kindergarten director, Education Department employees detained in Toktogul
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Individuals wanted by Interpol detained
Psych hospital deputy chief doctor detained over 500,000 soms bribery attempt
Pharmacist detained in Bishkek for selling potent medications
Girl raped and killed in Issyk-Kul region, suspect detained
Crime group member arrested for possession of pistol and ammunition
Popular
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil
Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market
13 October, Monday
14:09
Man kills 71-year-old villager during drunk dispute in Sokuluk Man kills 71-year-old villager during drunk dispute in...
13:58
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
13:55
AsiaUniversalBank and Ak-Bank to be liquidated in Kyrgyzstan
13:52
Several districts of Bishkek to have no gas on October 13-17
13:43
Ophthalmologists from China to perform free surgeries in Osh city