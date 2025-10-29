Kyrgyzstan sees sharp increase in republican budget revenues

A significant growth in republican budget revenues has been recorded in Kyrgyzstan. Data from the Ministry of Finance say.

From January to September 2025, revenues of the republican budget increased by 41.2 percent compared to the same period last year. In 2024, revenues amounted to 304,316.3 billion soms, while in 2025 they reached 429,742.5 billion soms.

Tax revenues of the republican budget were recorded at 286,883.1 billion soms.

For the full year 2024, republican budget revenues totaled 416,855.8 billion soms.