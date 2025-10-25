11:08
Land and Water Transport Department quadruples budget revenues

The Department of Land and Water Transport of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan has quadrupled budget revenues. The department’s press service reported.

According to the press service, the department transferred 861,192 million soms to the budget in the first nine months of 2025. This is 658,973 million soms more than in the same period in 2024.

The funds are generated by issuing licenses, permits, weighing vehicles, compensation for the transportation of oversized cargo, and administrative fines.

Furthermore, the implementation of an electronic system for issuing licenses and permits has significantly simplified document processing, the ministry noted.
