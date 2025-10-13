11:17
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

Bishkek Travel Fest Youth Tourism Festival underway in capital

Bishkek Travel Fest Youth Tourism Festival is underway in the capital. As part of the first regional event, an open-air tourism forum was held in the capital’s Yntymak Park, becoming one of the festival’s key venues. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Deputy Mayor Victoria Mozgacheva attended and reviewed the products.

The fair combined several areas: tourism, crafts, national cuisine, and local produce.

Visitors had an opportunity to explore tourism offerings from local operators, purchase natural honey and beekeeping products, taste national cuisine, and purchase souvenirs from artisans.

The main goal of the forum is to bring together tourism industry professionals, business representatives, educational institutions, and young enthusiasts to share experiences, discuss current trends, and present new ideas in domestic and youth tourism.

Victoria Mozgacheva noted that the development of domestic tourism is a priority area of ​​city policy and an important tool for promoting the capital’s cultural potential.

Particular attention was paid to youth initiatives and new tourism projects. Students, startups, and representatives of travel companies presented their ideas, ranging from ethno- and eco-tour concepts to digital services and interactive travel formats.

In particular, iZDE project, aimed at developing domestic tourism through digital platforms, was presented, as well as the interactive audio performance «As a Nomad,» which transforms walks around Bishkek into theatrical journeys.
link: https://24.kg/english/346926/
views: 156
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and China to create platform to promote tourism resources
Altyn Komuz International Aitysh Festival held in Bishkek
Tourist trains continue to arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz artisans win prizes at crafts festival in Uzbekistan
Bishkek to host International Dance Festival United Dance Weekend
Bishkek to host Youth Tourism Festival
Laboratory of New Kyrgyz Words Festival to be held in Bishkek
Bishkek to host Urban Night Fest 2025 Technology and Innovation Festival
10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek
Tourism industry revenues in Kyrgyzstan reach 30 billion soms – Cabinet
Popular
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil
Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market Kyrgyzstan intends to develop carbon credit market
Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
13 October, Monday
10:56
Reconstruction of Bishkek wastewater facilities under ministry's supervision Reconstruction of Bishkek wastewater facilities under m...
10:41
Some districts of Bishkek to have no water on October 14
10:33
Resource part of budget to be increased by 5.3 billion soms
10:21
Ambassadors of Slovenia, Guinea, Belgium present copies of credentials to MFA
10:08
Part of Auezov Street in Bishkek to be closed for rehabilitation
11 October, Saturday
14:10
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
13:22
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan