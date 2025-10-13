Bishkek Travel Fest Youth Tourism Festival underway in capital

Bishkek Travel Fest Youth Tourism Festival is underway in the capital. As part of the first regional event, an open-air tourism forum was held in the capital’s Yntymak Park, becoming one of the festival’s key venues. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Deputy Mayor Victoria Mozgacheva attended and reviewed the products.

The fair combined several areas: tourism, crafts, national cuisine, and local produce.

Visitors had an opportunity to explore tourism offerings from local operators, purchase natural honey and beekeeping products, taste national cuisine, and purchase souvenirs from artisans.

The main goal of the forum is to bring together tourism industry professionals, business representatives, educational institutions, and young enthusiasts to share experiences, discuss current trends, and present new ideas in domestic and youth tourism.

Victoria Mozgacheva noted that the development of domestic tourism is a priority area of ​​city policy and an important tool for promoting the capital’s cultural potential.

Particular attention was paid to youth initiatives and new tourism projects. Students, startups, and representatives of travel companies presented their ideas, ranging from ethno- and eco-tour concepts to digital services and interactive travel formats.

In particular, iZDE project, aimed at developing domestic tourism through digital platforms, was presented, as well as the interactive audio performance «As a Nomad,» which transforms walks around Bishkek into theatrical journeys.