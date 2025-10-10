SCNS detains Osh native for threats and extortion

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained citizen T.U.S., 41, native of Osh region, who was wanted in an extortion case.

It was established that while in Dubai (UAE), T.U.S. hid behind Kamchybek Asanbek’s name and, threatening with physical violence against the victim, B.I.M., and his relatives, demanded 2 million rubles for the so-called «thieves’ common fund.» In case of refusal, he threatened to kill the victim’s parents and children.

Back on November 12, 2021, T.U.S.’s accomplice, Z.B., was detained while receiving money and placed in a SCNS pretrial detention facility. In May 2022, T.U.S. was charged in absentia under Article 208, Part 3, Clause 2 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Extortion.)

Investigative and operational measures are currently ongoing to identify other persons involved in the case. The detainee has been placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1.