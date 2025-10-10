12:55
Agricultural land in Sokuluk transformed for industrial center construction

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a decision to transform a 15-hectare plot of land located in the village of Kozhomkul, Sokuluk district of Chui region. The plot, previously classified as agricultural land, has been transformed into land for industrial, transport, communications, energy, and other uses.

According to the resolution, construction of an industrial, logistics center and industrial facilities is planned on the site.

Local authorities have been instructed to ensure compensation for agricultural losses, amend the land register, develop and approve urban planning documentation, and strictly adhere to construction and environmental regulations.

Mandatory conditions include the installation of melt and rainwater drainage systems, seismic safety considerations, monitoring of hazardous natural processes, and the protection of historical and cultural heritage by engaging archaeologists during construction.

Furthermore, the land must be used for its intended purpose. If the land is not developed or if its conditions are violated, it may be confiscated and returned to its original state.

The decree will take effect in ten days.
