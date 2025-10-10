ADB supports major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including Kambarata HHP 1

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is supporting major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including the Kambarata HPP-1. Zheng Wu, Country Director for Kyrgyzstan, told reporters.

He stated that the bank will continue to provide concessional loans for 32 years with a six-year grace period.

«We fully support major projects like the Kambarata HPP-1. These regional initiatives are important for ensuring energy security, while also helping to conserve water resources and ensure water security for neighboring countries—Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan,» he said.

The ADB added that the portfolio of projects financed by the bank for Kyrgyzstan will exceed $1 billion by the end of this year.

«We see great potential for the country’s development as a regional hub. The same applies to tourism, in which we will invest,» Zheng Wu stated.

The ADB also intends to support the Cabinet in implementing its green economy plans.