Cabinet discusses introduction of electronic vehicle passport system

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan discussed the introduction of an electronic vehicle passport system.

Deputy Director for IT of the state institution Kyzmat Nurlan Aidiev presented information on the project’s objectives, expected benefits for vehicle owners and government agencies, identified challenges, and the main stages of its implementation.

Meeting participants emphasized the importance of aligning technical solutions with the legislation of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The need to develop the necessary legal and regulatory framework, as well as to provide information support for the application of electronic vehicle passports, was also highlighted.

The new system will allow citizens to obtain electronic passports for exported and re-exported vehicles, the statement says.
