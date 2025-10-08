Microcredit in Kyrgyzstan: One in seven residents took out loan

In 2024, microcredit organizations across Kyrgyzstan provided loans totaling 65.2 billion soms, a 28 percent increase compared to 2023.

According to the National Statistical Committee, around 1.1 million people received microloans — roughly one in every seven residents of the country.

The average loan size reached 58,500 soms, with the largest amounts recorded in Chui region, as well as in Bishkek and Osh.

The structure of lending is also changing: while in 2020 about one-third of microloans went toward agricultural development, by 2024, more than half (53.7 percent) were used for consumer purposes.