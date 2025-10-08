One in four Kyrgyzstanis works without formal employment — Statistical Committee

The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan published employment data for 2024. According to the report, more than 2.7 million people were employed in the economy, a 2.3 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The largest share of employed was recorded in agriculture (over 24 percent), followed by trade and repair services (around 18 percent) and industry (15 percent). Meanwhile, the number of workers in construction and services continues to grow faster than in the agricultural sector.

The committee emphasized that the level of informal employment remains high — over 24 percent. This means that nearly one in four workers is employed without official registration, social protection, or pension contributions.

The unemployment rate in 2024 stood at 5.5 percent, down from 5.9 percent in 2023. The decline was particularly notable among young people, although youth remain the most likely group to seek employment opportunities outside the country.