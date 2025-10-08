U.S. and Labor Ministry discuss cooperation in combating human trafficking

Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Kanatbek Sagynbaev met with U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie.

According to the ministry’s press service, the parties discussed cooperation in combating human trafficking and strengthening joint efforts to protect vulnerable groups. Particular attention was paid to the reintegration and repatriation of Kyrgyz women and children returned from the armed conflict zone in Syria.

Kanatbek Sagynbaev emphasized the importance of partnership with international organizations and the U.S. government in protecting human rights, as well as providing social and psychological assistance to women and children affected by extremist groups.

Lesslie Viguerie, in turn, expressed the U.S. side’s readiness to continue supporting the Kyrgyz Republic in implementing programs to combat human trafficking and the social rehabilitation of returnees.