10:35
USD 87.45
EUR 102.02
RUB 1.06
English

U.S. and Labor Ministry discuss cooperation in combating human trafficking

Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Kanatbek Sagynbaev met with U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie.

According to the ministry’s press service, the parties discussed cooperation in combating human trafficking and strengthening joint efforts to protect vulnerable groups. Particular attention was paid to the reintegration and repatriation of Kyrgyz women and children returned from the armed conflict zone in Syria.

Kanatbek Sagynbaev emphasized the importance of partnership with international organizations and the U.S. government in protecting human rights, as well as providing social and psychological assistance to women and children affected by extremist groups.

Lesslie Viguerie, in turn, expressed the U.S. side’s readiness to continue supporting the Kyrgyz Republic in implementing programs to combat human trafficking and the social rehabilitation of returnees.
link: https://24.kg/english/346385/
views: 135
Print
Related
From Bishkek to New York: Story of Kasym Moldogazy, a versatile guitarist
USA introducing new rules for renewing commercial driver's licenses
Foreign Minister discusses sanctions, migration issues with US authorities
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issues guidance on U.S. student visas
President of Kyrgyzstan and U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor hold talks
Trump administration approves first arms shipment to Ukraine under PURL program
Niagara Falls to shine in Kyrgyzstan flag colors for Independence Day
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan not subject to U.S. B1/B2 visa bond program
U.S. Department of State reviewing all 55 million visa holders
Sadyr Japarov comments on sanctions imposed by the UK on banks
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate
Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion
8 October, Wednesday
10:13
Japanese Culture Days to be held in Osh city Japanese Culture Days to be held in Osh city
10:03
Number of multilateral documents signed following OTS summit in Azerbaijan
09:54
Sadyr Japarov invites OTS countries mission to observe parliamentary elections
09:41
New Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations appointed in Kyrgyzstan
09:37
Five child deaths from measles registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
7 October, Tuesday
20:22
Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed
18:21
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday