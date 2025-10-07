18:51
USD 87.45
EUR 102.02
RUB 1.06
English

New underground and overground pedestrian crossings to be built in Bishkek

New underground and overground pedestrian crossings will soon appear in Bishkek, city officials announced during the latest session of the Bishkek City Council.

According to deputy Zhibek Sharapova, traffic congestion continues to negatively affect the city’s economy and cause inconvenience for residents. She proposed several locations for overground pedestrian crossings, including areas near the Kyrgyz State Technical University and the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy.

She believes that overground crossings in these areas could ease traffic congestion.

In response, Ulanbek Beishenbaev, head of the Bishkek Transport Department, said that construction of overground crossings is currently being considered at three other sites:

  • on Zhibek Zholu Avenue near Tabylga shopping mall,
  • at the intersection of 7 April and Shookum streets inside Kok-Zhar microdistrict,
  • on the Southern Highway near Globus hypermarket.

Deputy Ramina Idyrova raised the issue of pedestrian crossings along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, noting that residents have to walk long distances to cross the road, which has already led to several traffic accidents.

Ulanbek Beishenbaev added that the City Hall plans to build two underground pedestrian crossings on Aitmatov Avenue. Construction is set to begin later this week and will be completed within 10–15 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/346332/
views: 136
Print
Related
Pedestrian overpass built on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road
Pedestrian overpass to be built on bypass road near Tokmak city
Pedestrian overpass on Shabdan Baatyr Street opened. Photoreport
Pedestrian crossings to appear near all Bishkek schools till September 2017
6 companies submit applications for construction of pedestrian overpasses
Сonstruction of 2 pedestrian overpasses in Bishkek estimated at 37 mln soms
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
7 October, Tuesday
18:21
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday Sadyr Japarov congratulates Russian President Vladimir...
17:54
New underground and overground pedestrian crossings to be built in Bishkek
17:45
Mayor of Osh presents car to Karakol City Hall
17:08
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS
16:43
Tamchy investment zone: Project implementation discussed with Singapore company