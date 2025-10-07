New underground and overground pedestrian crossings to be built in Bishkek

New underground and overground pedestrian crossings will soon appear in Bishkek, city officials announced during the latest session of the Bishkek City Council.

According to deputy Zhibek Sharapova, traffic congestion continues to negatively affect the city’s economy and cause inconvenience for residents. She proposed several locations for overground pedestrian crossings, including areas near the Kyrgyz State Technical University and the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy.

She believes that overground crossings in these areas could ease traffic congestion.

In response, Ulanbek Beishenbaev, head of the Bishkek Transport Department, said that construction of overground crossings is currently being considered at three other sites:

on Zhibek Zholu Avenue near Tabylga shopping mall,

at the intersection of 7 April and Shookum streets inside Kok-Zhar microdistrict,

on the Southern Highway near Globus hypermarket.

Deputy Ramina Idyrova raised the issue of pedestrian crossings along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, noting that residents have to walk long distances to cross the road, which has already led to several traffic accidents.

Ulanbek Beishenbaev added that the City Hall plans to build two underground pedestrian crossings on Aitmatov Avenue. Construction is set to begin later this week and will be completed within 10–15 days.