Pedestrian overpass on Shabdan Baatyr Street opened. Photoreport

Opening of the pedestrian overpass at the intersection of Shabdan Baatyr and Mambetov streets near the shopping and entertainment center Madina took place today in Bishkek.

This is an important event for the city therefore representatives of Bishkek City Administration took part in the ceremony.

Mayor Albek Ibraimov congratulated the residents on the opening of the new facility and the coming New Year.

As the press service of the City Administration noted, the pedestrian overpass will improve the safety of pedestrians and unload the area of Shabdan Baatyr Street from Chui Avenue to the overpass.