Pedestrian overpass built on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road

Construction of a pedestrian overpass is underway on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road. Press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The overpass is being built at the 63rd kilometer.

«All the concrete and earthworks have been completed, mounting of the above-ground pedestrian crossing constructions is under way,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Transport added that asphalting was planned on Orlovka — Madaniyat — Shamshy (1 km) and Kenbulun — Vinsovkhoz (1 km) roads in Chui district.

Patching repair of Orlovka — Madaniyat — Shamshy, Tokmak — Koshoy, Tokmak — Shamshy — Tuyuk and Kant — Chui bridge roads has been completed.