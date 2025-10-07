12:35
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on import of vehicle bodies

A temporary ban on the import of vehicle bodies has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers announced, citing a signed government resolution.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, which initiated the measure, the main goal is to ensure road safety and increase transparency in the movable property market.

The ban aims to prevent the import of so-called «constructors» — passenger cars (category M1) assembled in Kyrgyzstan from individual, imported parts, components, and bodies.

The ministry emphasized that such vehicles are often not properly cleared through customs, and their assembly and registration are carried out using fake or missing documents, violating national laws and harming the state budget.

Another issue cited by the drafters of the resolution is the increasing practice of body replacement in vehicle registration records. In many cases, forged documents confirming the origin of the body are submitted to authorities — or none are provided at all.

As a result, vehicles imported without customs clearance are effectively legalized, allowing owners to evade customs duties, taxes, and fees, which, according to the ministry, fuels the shadow economy and undermines public trust.

Data from the National Statistical Committee show that most imported vehicle bodies in Kyrgyzstan come from Lithuania, Japan, and Germany.
link: https://24.kg/english/346252/
